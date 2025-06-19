Pathum Nissanka keeps Sri Lanka in hunt after Bangladesh post 495

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates scoring a century during third day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on June 19, 2025. — Sri Lanka Cricket

GALLE: Opening batter Pathum Nissanka played a monumental 187-run knock to lead Sri Lanka’s strong response to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 495 on the third day of the first Test here at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

At the stumps on day three, Sri Lanka were 368/4, trailing by 127 runs with Kamindu Mendis and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva on strike.

At the start of the day, Bangladesh resumed their first innings from 484/9 through tailenders Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana and could add 11 more to their total until the latter was dismissed by Asitha Fernando, who led Sri Lanka’s bowling charge with four wickets.

Besides him, Milan Rathnayake and Tharindu Rathnayake picked up three wickets each.

The hosts, in response, got off to a shaky start to their innings as opening batter Lahiru Udana (29) fell victim to Taijul Islam with 47 runs on the board in 12.1 overs.

Following the early stutter, Dinesh Chandimal joined Nissanka in the middle and together they anchored Sri Lanka’s innings.

The duo added 157 runs for the second wicket until Nayeem Hasan dismissed Chandimal, who scored 54 off 119 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Nissanka was then involved in two more crucial partnerships with retiring Angelo Mathews (39) and Mendis before Hasan Mahmud eventually cleaned him up to give Bangladesh a much-needed breakthrough.

Pathum Nissanka remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 187 off 256 deliveries, studded with 23 fours and a six.

Mendis and skipper de Silva, unbeaten on 37 and 17 respectively, will now resume Sri Lanka’s first innings from 368/4 on the penultimate day.

For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan, Islam and Mahmud took one wicket apiece.