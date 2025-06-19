Key players miss out as Zimbabwe announce squad for South Africa Tests

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe bats during day three of the Rothesay Test Match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on May 24, 2025 in Nottingham, England. - AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe have named their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, set to begin on June 28 in Bulawayo.

However, they will be without two key players — opener Ben Curran and pace spearhead Richard Ngarava — due to injury.

Curran sustained a broken finger after being struck on the hand by Kagiso Rabada during a warm-up match earlier this month, ruling him out of the series.

Meanwhile, Ngarava is recovering from a lower back injury picked up during Zimbabwe's Test against England last month.

The selectors have also omitted seamer Victor Nyauchi, who toured England, citing tactical considerations for the spin-friendly conditions expected in Bulawayo.

Additionally, star all-rounder Sikandar Raza is unavailable due to his commitments in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Curran's absence has paved the way for a comeback for Prince Masvaure, who last played a Test against Ireland in 2023.

Zimbabwe have also recalled top-order batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano, leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa, and seamer Trevor Gwandu — the latter returns after missing the England Test with a groin injury.

There’s also a potential debut for Kundai Matigimu, a 27-year-old pacer with just four first-class appearances to his name.

The squad includes experienced campaigners Craig Ervine (captain) and Sean Williams, while Blessing Muzarabani will lead the pace attack.

Young talents Wessly Madhevere and Brian Bennett, who holds the record for the fastest Test century by a Zimbabwean, also feature.

This series kicks off a packed Test calendar for Zimbabwe. After hosting Ireland in February, Zimbabwe are set to play six more Tests at home in 2025, totaling 11 red-ball games — despite not being part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Following the South Africa series, Zimbabwe will host a T20I tri-series involving New Zealand before facing the Kiwis again in two Test matches. Afghanistan are also scheduled to tour later this year.

Zimbabwe Test squad:

Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.