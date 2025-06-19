Emmet Sheehan makes stunning comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan walks back to the dugout during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Jun 18, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Dodgers Emmet Sheehan made a stunning comeback against San Diego Padres on Thursday, after Tommy John surgery.

Sheehan allowed one run on three hits with no walks and struck six. The right-handed pitcher missed all of the 2024 season and 74 games in the 2025 season.

Sheehan made his Major League debut in 2023 and has a pitching record of 4-1 with a 4.92 ERA in 13 games. He made four rehab starts during his Anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) and Triple-A Oklahoma City and allowed five runs in 11.1 innings with 21 strikeouts.

The right-handed pitcher was recruited by the Dodgers in 2021 and suffering from Tommy John's surgery, worked a lot to get back from long-term injuries.

The Dodgers activated Emmet Sheehan and remained passionate, especially when he started improving in his rehab during spring.

The 25-year-old has shown great skills and that is the reason he could be a secret weapon for the Dodgers and came back strong season debut before Will Smith walked off the Padres with a pinch-hit homer in Wednesday night's 4-3 win at Dodger Stadium.

The team manager Dave Roberts praised Sheehan saying he was fantastic.

"Emmet was fantastic," Roberts said.

"I thought going into it tonight, trust his stuff, be on the attack with his mix. And he did just that. He flooded the zone, kept them on their heels."

Sheehan said that they had a good group this year in Arizona and the team's performance last year motivated him for a comeback.

"We had a really good group in Arizona this year. so it was good to spend time with those guys and not have to go through it alone," Sheehan said.

"That was big. It definitely meant a lot to get back out there, and to watch what the team did last year was really special and definitely motivated me to get back out there," he added.