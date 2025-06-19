Former Indian coach offers advice to Shubman Gill ahead of first England Test

India's Shubman Gill during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds. Picture date: Thursday June 19, 2025. . AFP

LEEDS: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has offered crucial advice to Shubman Gill as the young batter prepares to lead India in a challenging five-match Test series against England, beginning June 20 at Headingley.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri emphasised the importance of patience and mental resilience, particularly when taking on one of the most demanding leadership roles in international cricket.

“I think, take your time. It’s not going to be easy. He's been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England,” Shastri told.

The upcoming series marks a significant moment in Gill’s career. At just 25, he is still in the early stages of his Test journey, having scored 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05 across 32 matches since his debut in December 2020.

With senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin missing from the squad, Gill’s leadership will be under the spotlight.

India last won a Test series in England in 2007, adding to the pressure on the young captain to deliver results in seamer-friendly English conditions — often considered the toughest test for any touring side.

Shastri, however, is optimistic about Gill’s potential. He cited the batter’s recent captaincy stint with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 as evidence of his growing maturity.

“It's never easy, but I think he will learn from this exposure. What I saw of him in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans, he seemed very composed and calm. He's got a good temperament. He's matured as an individual, he's got some young players around with him, and I think it's a learning curve as far as Shubman Gill goes,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Gill will be captaining India in Test cricket for the first time, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant appointed as his vice-captain.

The opening Test at Headingley will also mark the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle for both teams.

