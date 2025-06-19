Ammad Butt slams authorities over Hockey team's unpaid allowances

Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt speaks in an exclusive interview with Geo News in Islamabad on June 3, 2025. — Reporter

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt has expressed deep frustration over the lack of financial support from authorities, revealing that players have yet to receive their daily allowances despite reaching the semi-finals of the FIH Nations Cup.

Speaking on behalf of his teammates, Ammad delivered a passionate message highlighting the persistent neglect of Pakistan's national sport.

“Is there anyone who truly understands the struggles of Pakistan hockey?” Ammad questioned.

“Do our politicians care about the national sport? Do ministers take any interest in the game that once brought Olympic gold to this country? Businessmen spend crores on cricket leagues, but when it comes to hockey, there’s no budget,” he added.

According to sources, the players have been in Malaysia for over 10 days and have not received their daily allowances, which are reportedly set at PKR 30,000 per day.

The issue extends beyond the ongoing tour. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has yet to clear outstanding payments for two recent training camps. Players had even requested partial payments before leaving for Malaysia to cover essential expenses, but their request went unanswered.

“As players, our hearts ache,” Ammad Butt added. “We are still on the field, still fighting for the flag, but we cannot do it alone.”

He called on the government, ministers, corporate sector, and the general public to join hands in reviving Pakistan hockey.

“It is time for everyone, including the government, ministers, businesses, and citizens, to come together and revive the spirit of Pakistan Hockey before it is too late.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts secured a spot in the semi-finals after finishing second in Pool B and are set to face France on June 20. New Zealand and Korea will play in the other semi-final.