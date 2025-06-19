Pep Guardiola calls Rico Lewis red card ‘unnecessary’

This collage of photos shows City manager Pep Guardiola and player Rico Lewis. — Reuters

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said that Rico Lewis' red card in a 2-0 win over Wydad AC on Wednesday was an "unnecessary" decision by the referee.

Manchester City began their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a commanding victory over Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca courtesy of first-half goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku.

However, the game did not end well for City as their defender Lewis was booked for a tackle on Samuel Obeng.

Guardiola called Lewis unfortunate, saying the 20-year-old was sent off for an unnecessary red card.

"[Rico's] leg was little bit high, but he was on the grass. Touches the ball with the speed that they go through, your leg has to be a little bit high and the other player down,” Guardiola said.

"It was not intentional and it was a red card versus Crystal Palace after the referee came and said it wasn't a red card.

“Rico never had intention to hurt anyone. A little bit unnecessary, the red card. The referee is the boss and had other intentions, VAR checked it and we have to accept the decision."

Lewis will miss one match due to the ban although there is a possibility to review the decision with FIFA to increase the punishment if necessary.

Wydad’s Obeng stated that it was a possible red card and Lewis should apologise to him.

"It's not my decision, but I think it's a possible red card because it wasn't with intention to put his boot in my face but he touched it with his boot after the action," Wydad's Obeng said.

"I think it's normal. It's football, that can happen. He has to apologise to me -- not me to him," he concluded.