Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy for England-India Tests unveiled

Former England cricketer James Anderson (left) and India's Sachin Tendulkar unveil the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Leeds on June 19, 2025. — ECB

LEEDS: The glittering Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy for the five-match Test series between hosts England and India, scheduled to run from June 20 to August 4, was unveiled here on Thursday.

The silverware was unveiled by India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar and legendary England pacer James Anderson.

The trophy also features the imagery of both Anderson and Tendulkar along with their signatures.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will now represent all of the upcoming Test series between the two sides.

Notably, the series played in England between the two teams was called the Pataudi Trophy, named after former India captains Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Similarly, the series played in India was dubbed as Anthony de Mello Trophy to honour the services of one of the founding members of the BCCI. He also served as the board’s first secretary and president from 1946-47 to 1950-51.

This image shows the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. — ECB

The Pataudi family, however, will continue to get honoured by the introduction of the Pataudi medal, which will be awarded to the winning captain of the series.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Anderson, who finished as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests, termed the rebranding of the trophy a ‘proud moment’ for him and his family.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself,” Anderson was quoted in a statement.

“The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments.

“To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I’m looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer. It promises to be compelling, competitive cricket - exactly what you’d expect from two great sides. This is elite sport at its finest.”

Tendulkar, on the other hand, shared his admiration for Test cricket, calling it the highest form of the game, to which he owes his foundation.

He further credited India and England for shaping the format and expressed hope that its essence continues to be celebrated by the world.

“For me, Test cricket embodies life – you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back,” Tendulkar said.

"It is the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability, against all odds. I owe my foundation to Test cricket, as it has seen me grow from disappointments to triumphs, from aspirations to fulfilment.

"India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket in a way that it remains an evolving inspiration for subsequent generations.

“And now, as I share this recognition with my on-field challenger and an off-field gentleman James, I hope that the world celebrates the essence of Test cricket even more - allowing it to traverse boundaries yet untrodden.”