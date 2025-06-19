Tyrese Haliburton opens up about calf strain ahead of NBA Finals Game 6

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton during NBA Finals Media Day at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on June 4, 2025. — Reuters

Tyrese Haliburton on Wednesday confirmed his right calf strain but wants to play in Thursday's must-win NBA Finals Game 6 for the Indiana Pacers at any cost.

The Pacers are down 3-2 to the Thunder in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Haliburton appeared to be in pain during the first quarter of Game 5 but played through it on Monday when host Oklahoma City won 120-109. He missed all six of his field-goal attempts while ending up with four points, seven rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes.

Haliburton admitted that he understands the risks but wants to play in Thursday’s game.

"I have to understand the risks, ask the right questions. But I'm a competitor. I want to play. I'm going to do everything in my power to play," Haliburton said.

But the Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said that the team is preparing for every possible situation.

"He'll go through the day tomorrow. Our prep session is tomorrow late afternoon. They'll get together and do some testing. That will determine whether he plays or not. If he doesn't play, we have a plan, obviously, if we're without him," Carlisle said.

Haliburton joined the Pacers for practice on Wednesday, but his session included 25 minutes of sitting, a 30-minute walk-through and then some light shooting while flat-footed the whole time.

The team in Haliburton's injury report officially listed him as questionable for Game 6.

However, Halliburton is trying every treatment he can think of, which can help him play.

"I have a lot of trust in our medical staff. I have a lot of trust in our organization to make the right decision," Haliburton stated.

"I think there's been many situations through the course of my career where they've trusted me on my body. ... I want to be out there. That's the plan," he added.