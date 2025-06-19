MLB: Will Smith’s home run in 9th helps Dodgers edge Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (Centre) celebrates with first baseman Freddie Freeman (Left) after hitting a walkoff home run against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 18, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Will Smith hit a game-changing home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the San Diego Padres 4-3 in a Major League Baseball (MLB) match here at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to five.

Emmet Sheehan pitched for four strong innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, he allowed one run on three hits with no walks and struck six.

Justin Wrobleski (2-2) on the other hand followed it with five innings submitting two ninth-inning runs (one earned) before Smith won it on a home run to right field against Robert Suarez (1-3).

Los Angeles improved to 5-1 in a run of seven games in 11 days against the National League West rival Padres.

The Padres tied at three when Xander Bogaerts had a game-tying double and Jake Cronenworth hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly-off reliever Justin Wrobleski in the ninth.

Stephen Kolek permitted three runs on six hits in six and one-third innings as the Padres fell to 4-10 since June 4.

Elias Diaz put the Padres in front with a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out RBI single.

The Dodgers batters at the bottom of the lineup stepped up including a two-run single from rookie Dalton Rushing in the fifth.

Los Angeles had a chance to expand its lead in the seventh inning by loading the bases, but Ohtani struck out against Wandy Peralta to end the threat.

Dodgers’ Andy Pages was hit on his left shoulder by a 91 mph cutter by Kolek in the seventh inning. Pages also was hit by a pitch on Monday, with the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Iglesias and the Dodgers' Ohtani being plunked on Tuesday.

Padres Ryan Bergert will start Thursday's series finale against Dodgers Yoshinobu Yamamoto.