Ben Stokes brushes off Jasprit Bumrah threat ahead of first India Test

Ben Stokes of England and Jasprit Bumrah talk after England won the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on July 05, 2022 in Birmingham, England.

LEEDS: England Test captain Ben Stokes has dismissed any notion of fearing Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of the highly anticipated five-match Test series against India.

While Bumrah might not feature in all five Tests due to workload management, Stokes emphasised that no single player can determine the outcome of such a lengthy series.

Speaking to reporters before the first Test at Headingley, the English skipper acknowledged Bumrah's talent but reiterated the importance of collective performance.

“No fear. In international cricket, you come up against quality opposition all the time. We know his class and what he brings to any team he plays for, but in terms of fear, definitely not," Stokes told the reporters.

“I don’t think one bowler alone is going to win the series for either team. All 11 [players] have to stand up. I don’t think there is just one person in either team holding the key to success,” he added.

Bumrah has enjoyed success in English conditions, claiming 37 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 26.27, including two five-wicket hauls. Against England overall, he has taken 60 wickets in 14 Tests at an impressive average of 22.16, with three fifers.

In a recent interview with Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports, Bumrah revealed he is aiming to feature in three Tests during the England tour. However, his availability will be assessed as the series progresses.

"[We will] plan on the go. Three Test matches is what I'm looking at. Obviously that number is not decided. First [Test] is definitely on, that is going to happen," Bumrah said.

"The rest we'll see how things are, what is the workload, what are the scenarios going on. Three Test matches is what I can manage at this moment. And I don't want to be in a desperate scenario," he added.

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced their playing XI for the opening Test of the series, which begins Friday.

The lineup sees the return of seasoned bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, who last featured in a Test against New Zealand in December 2024.

The 36-year-old missed England's previous two Tests due to an ankle injury but regained match fitness after representing England Lions in a two-match series against India A.

England playing XI for first Test against India:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.

