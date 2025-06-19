Pakistan-West Indies series likely to feature five-six T20Is: sources

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (right) plays a shot during their third ODI against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on June 12, 2022. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are in discussions to revise their upcoming bilateral series, with a proposal to replace the ODI leg with additional T20Is, sources revealed on Wednesday.

According to the original itinerary, Pakistan and West Indies were scheduled to play three T20Is in the United States, followed by three ODIs in the Caribbean in July-August.

However, due to the increasingly packed international T20 calendar and preparations for major tournaments, the PCB has suggested converting the ODI matches into T20Is.

“The PCB is optimistic that West Indies will agree to the proposed change,” a source close to the development said.

If approved, the T20I series could be expanded to five or even six matches, with the first game tentatively scheduled for July 31.

An official announcement is expected soon as talks progress between the two boards.

This proposed change is intended to help both teams prepare for upcoming major events, including the 2025 ACC Men’s Asia Cup — which will be played in the T20 format — and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

As per the current schedule, the three T20Is are set for July 31, August 2 and August 3, while the ODI series is penciled in for August 8, 10 and 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, should it proceed as originally planned.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also gearing up for a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in July. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is expected to officially announce the schedule next week.

Sources confirm that the BCB has already shared a proposed itinerary with the PCB, featuring matches on July 20, 22, and 24, all to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

This Bangladesh-Pakistan series is not part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) and was finalised after meetings between PCB and BCB officials on the sidelines of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be hosted by Pakistan and the UAE.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh, under the captaincy of Litton Das, recently visited Pakistan for a T20I series that the hosts swept 3-0.

That series marked the first assignment for Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha.