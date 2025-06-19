Here's when BCB will announce Bangladesh-Pakistan T20I series schedule

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh plays a shot as Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan keeps during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on October 31, 2023 in Kolkata, India. - ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team is set to tour Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in July, with the official schedule expected to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) next week, sources revealed on Wednesday.

According to sources, the BCB has already shared a proposed itinerary with the PCB, which includes three T20Is scheduled for July 20, 22 and 24.

All matches are expected to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

This bilateral series is not part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) but was finalised following discussions between senior PCB and BCB officials on the sidelines of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and the UAE.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, recently toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, which the hosts won convincingly with a 3-0 whitewash.

That series also marked the first assignment for newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha.

Following the Bangladesh tour, Pakistan will travel to the West Indies for another white-ball assignment.

The three-match T20I series against the Caribbean side will commence on July 31 in the United States, followed by a potential ODI series.

However, according to the media reports, the PCB and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are currently in discussions to possibly replace the ODI leg of the tour with additional T20Is.

This proposed change aims to better prepare both teams for upcoming tournaments, such as the 2025 ACC Men’s Asia Cup — which will be held in the T20 format — and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The T20I matches are currently scheduled for July 31, August 2 and August 3. The ODI series, if it proceeds as planned, is set to take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 8, 10 and 12.

Further updates regarding the finalised schedule and any changes to the ODI series are expected in the coming weeks.