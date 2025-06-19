Mark Walter set to acquire majority stake in top NBA team

Photo of Mark Walter, Founder and CEO of TWG Global at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on May 6, 2024. Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Buss family is set to sell a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, marking the end of an era for one of the NBA's most influential owners.

According to reports, the Buss Family, who has owned the team since 1979, have decided to sell the majority ownership of the franchise to Walter, the CEO and chairman of holding company TWG Global, under the agreement which values the Lakers at $10 billion, making it the largest-ever sale of a professional sports team.

The Boston Celtics is the latest NBA franchise to change ownership in March, closing a $6.05 billion sale to Bill Chisholm’s investment group, a record figure for the league at the time.

Walter, who is an established figure in Los Angeles sports, already owns the shares in MLB team Los Angeles Dodgers and WNBA franchise Los Angeles Sparks.

The team Lakers were purchased by the late Jerry Buss and turned into one of the most popular franchises in all of professional sports, who won five championships during their now-iconic "Showtime" era in the 1980s.

The ownership was taken over by his daughter, Jeanie Buss, as principal owner after Jerry died in 2013, making her one of the most powerful women in sports.

Jeanie Buss will stay on as governor after the sale, according to reports.

Lakers Hall of Fame point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson - a former player, coach, and executive with the team congratulated both parties on reaching the agreement.

"Laker fans should be ecstatic. A few things I can tell you about Mark - he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way," Johnson said in a post on X.

"He will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike.

"Job well done to my sister Jeanie Buss for striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the Lakers legacy and tradition of winning... Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand."