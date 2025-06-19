Yassine Bounou’s penalty heroics help Al Hilal hold Real Madrid

Al Hilal's Yassine Bounou (Second from right) celebrates with Hassan Al-Tombakti after saving a penalty from Real Madrid's Federico Valverde at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 18, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Yassine Bounou stopped a penalty kick by Federico Valverde in the second-half stoppage time as Al Hilal held Real Madrid for a 1-1 draw in Club World Cup Group H clash here at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Garcia opened the scoring for Madrid at the 34-minute mark, lifting the ball over Bounou after Rodrygo provided a perfect pass.

The Saudi Pro League side dominated the possession, creating a flurry of chances early in the game.

Former Inter Milan’s coach Simone Inzaghi, who was making his debut for Al-Hilal, his side levelled through midfielder Ruben Neves, who converted the penalty after Madrid’s defender Raul Asencio pulled back Marcos Leonardo in the area.

Madrid was awarded a penalty in the second minute of the stoppage time after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, finding a foul by Al-Hilal’s Mohammad Alqahtani on Fran Garcia in the box.

Valverde took the penalty but his low effort was stopped by Bounou who went down to his right to keep the score tied. The match was the Group H opener for both teams.

Meanwhile, FC Red Bull Salzburg defeated Mexico’s CF Pachuca by 2-1 after Substitute Karim Onisiwo powered in a 76th-minute header.

Oscar Gloukh gave the Austrian side a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute, which was then levelled by Puchuca’s Bryan González 14 minutes later.

Furthermore, Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao both scored twice as Italian side Juventus outclassed Emirati club Al-Ain 5-0.