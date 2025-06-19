Saiqa, Madiha become first Pakistani women baseball players to train in Japan

Undated picture of Saiqa Riaz (left) and Madiha Rasheed. — Reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan’s women’s baseball players Madiha Rasheed and Saiqa Riaz have made history by becoming the first female players from the country to receive advanced baseball training in Japan.

This remarkable opportunity has given both athletes access to modern coaching methods and state-of-the-art equipment, which they have never experienced at home.

Madiha and Saiqa thanked the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) for making this training possible.

They said that the experience has broadened their understanding of the game and motivated them to bring back new techniques to share with fellow players in Pakistan.

Madiha has shared that training in a Japanese baseball academy has introduced her to machine-based practice and high-tech analysis for the first time in her career.

“We have never had this kind of advanced technology in Pakistan. Practicing with machines and precise tools has boosted our confidence and skills. I hope that, one day, such facilities will be available to all women baseball players back home,” she said.

Saiqa has also praised the training, describing it as a turning point for her career. She has stated that the advanced techniques they have learned will help them raise the standard of women’s baseball in Pakistan.

“The experience has been fantastic. We have gained so much knowledge that we will share with our junior players. Our aim now is to help Pakistan’s women’s baseball reach new heights,” she added.

Their training stint in Japan has not only enhanced their individual performance but has also paved the way for future female athletes to dream bigger.

By training abroad, they have shown that with support and modern facilities, Pakistani women can compete at an international standard.