WATCH: Shaheen Afridi opens up after Brisbane Heat signing for BBL 15

An undated picture of Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. - Instagram/ishaheenafridi10

Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed his excitement after securing his maiden Big Bash League (BBL) stint, having been signed by Brisbane Heat for the upcoming season 15.

In a video shared on the BBL's official social media platforms, Afridi shared his enthusiasm about joining Brisbane for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"Hello everyone, I am excited to join Brisbane Heat for my first Big Bash season. Bowling at the Gabba is always very special. Looking forward to meeting all the Heat fans this summer. See you all. Thank you!"

It is pertinent to mention that the much-anticipated BBL 15 player draft was held earlier on Thursday in Melbourne, where 25-year-old left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was selected as the first overall overseas pick.

Out of 74 registered Pakistani players, six of the eight BBL franchises showed interest in signing seven national team stars.

The picks included wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who was selected as the third platinum pick, with Shaheen being the first and England’s Luke Wood picked second.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars. Rauf, who is currently representing the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, has been a consistent member of the Stars since the 2019 season.

Shadab Khan, who has previously represented Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers, and Hobart Hurricanes, was picked up by the Sydney Thunder.

This marks his fourth stint in the league, with the leg-spinner having played 12 BBL matches and taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

Star batter Babar Azam was pre-signed by the Sydney Sixers ahead of the official draft and is set to make his BBL debut. The franchise used its pre-signing option to secure the services of the former Pakistan captain.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan U19 cricketer Hassan Khan was drafted by the Melbourne Renegades in the Gold category.

Adding further strength to Pakistan’s representation in the league, right-arm pacer Hasan Ali was picked up by the Adelaide Strikers.

This will be Hasan’s first BBL season, having already featured in various international leagues, including the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).