'India will feel Kohli’s absence more than Rohit,' says England legend

Undated picture of Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma. —AFP

England batting great Geoffrey Boycott has weighed in on India’s transition to a new era in Test cricket, offering a candid comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirements from the longest format.

In his column for a renowned British newspaper, Boycott argued that while both players have left behind remarkable legacies, Kohli’s absence will create a bigger void for India to fill in series against England.

He praised Rohit’s elegant strokeplay and leadership but noted that the opener’s recent struggles with form and fitness made his retirement more understandable and less damaging to India’s chances.

“Rohit was never a natural athlete like Kohli and he knows that opening the innings in England can be pretty tough because the new ball moves around more,” Boycott wrote.

“You really have to be up for the challenge to have any chance of success. I just think that over time, the wear and tear of opening the innings and being captain in all three formats wore him down.”

In contrast, Boycott suggested that Kohli may have been mentally worn out after years of carrying India’s batting burden with little rest in an intense international schedule.

“With so much international cricket played by India, and so little rest, it takes its toll and the mind becomes fatigued.

It does not matter how much talent or experience you have; if you are not mentally fresh and up for the challenge, then it becomes draining,” he added.

Kohli’s retirement came just days after Rohit’s decision to step away from Test cricket, marking the end of a defining era for India in the format.

For the first time in over a decade, India will field a Test XI without either of the two stalwarts.

Shubman Gill has taken over as India’s new Test captain, with Rishabh Pant named as his deputy, as the team prepares for a challenging series in English conditions under fresh leadership.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20.

The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.