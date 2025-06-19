India suffer setback as key player doubtful for first Test against England

Undated picture of Indian cricketers Karun Nair (left) and KL Rahul standing in the slip cordon during a warm-up match in England ahead of the Headingley Test. — X/@Sulemannagori23

LEEDS: The Indian cricket team has suffered a setback ahead of the first Test, as Karun Nair — who was making a comeback to the team after 2017 — sustained an injury during practice, Indian media reported on Thursday.

Nair earned a comeback to the Indian team after eight years by delivering impressive performances in domestic cricket and he was expected to be part of India’s playing XI in the Headingley Test against England starting on Friday.

According to a report, Nair was struck on the ribs by a fast delivery during practice, after which he was seen experiencing discomfort for quite some time.

Indian team management has not yet issued any statement regarding his condition. His participation in the first match is now uncertain.

The incident occurred just two days before the start of the first Test of the five-match series between India and England, which also marked the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle for both teams.

Nair, expected to make his first Test appearance since 2017, was hit on the ribs by a sharp delivery from pacer Prasidh Krishna during the net session.

The right-hand batter who was once looked at as a future star after becoming only the second Indian to score a Test triple-century was sidelined from the squad despite brilliant showings.

However, a solid domestic season in the 2024-25 season, including a recent double century in the India A vs England Lions series and an important role in Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy triumph, earned him a recall to the national side.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

India squad for England Tests:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.