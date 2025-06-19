Shaheen Afridi among seven Pakistan players set to feature in BBL 15

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. - AFP

MELBOURNE: Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been selected as the first overall pick in the Big Bash League (BBL) Season 15 Draft, held on Thursday, with Brisbane Heat securing the services of the left-arm fast bowler.

The highly anticipated BBL player draft was held earlier today, with six out of the eight franchises showing interest in signing national team players, including a wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan who was the third platinum pick, with Shaheen being the first and England’s Luke Wood selected second.

The 25-year-old was the first overall pick in the draft, selected under the platinum category by Brisbane Heat.

This will mark his maiden appearance in the BBL, although he has previously featured in several top-tier leagues such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), ILT20 and The Hundred.

Former Pakistan T20I captain Mohammad Rizwan has been signed by Melbourne Renegades. This will also be his BBL debut, adding to his experience in foreign leagues including the BPL.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by Melbourne Stars. Rauf, who is currently representing San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, has been a consistent member of the Stars since the 2019 season.

He has so far played 22 BBL matches, taking 36 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75. His franchise league resume also includes stints in the BPL The Hundred, and MLC.

Former Pakistan U19 all-rounder Hassan Khan is making a return to the Melbourne Renegades. He was part of the squad during the 2024 edition, where he played one match and picked up a wicket.

Leg-spinner and Pakistan’s current T20I vice-captain, Shadab Khan, has been signed by Sydney Thunder.

This will be his fourth BBL team, having previously represented Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers, and Hobart Hurricanes. Shadab has played 12 BBL matches, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

Star batter Babar Azam was pre-signed by Sydney Sixers ahead of the official draft and is set to make his BBL debut. The franchise used its pre-signing option to secure the services of the former Pakistan captain.

Additionally, right-arm pacer Hasan Ali has been picked up by Adelaide Strikers. This will be his first season in the BBL, adding to his experience from other major foreign leagues such as the Lanka Premier League (LPL), BPL and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

BBL Draft - Round 1:

Brisbane Heat - Shaheen Afridi (Platinum)

Adelaide Strikers - Luke Wood (Platinum)

Melbourne Renegades- Mohammad Rizwan (Platinum)

Perth Scorchers - Finn Allen (Platinum)

Hobart Hurricanes - Chris Jordan (Platinum)

Sydney Sixers - Sam Curran (Platinum)

Melbourne Stars - Haris Rauf (Retention) (Platinum)

Sydney Thunders - Lockie Ferguson (Platinum)

Round 2:

Brisbane Heat - Colin Munro (Platinum)

Adelaide Strikers - Jamie Overton (Platinum)

Melbourne Renegades- Hassan Khan (Gold)

Sydney Thunders - Shadab Khan (Gold)

Hobart Hurricanes - Rishad Hossain (Gold)

Sydney Sixers - Babar Azam (pre-signed) (Platinum)

Melbourne Stars - Tom Curran (Platinum)

Round 3:

Perth Scorchers - Laurie Evans (Silver)

Melbourne Stars - Joe Clarke (Silver)

Sydney Thunders - Sam Billings (Gold)

Melbourne Renegades- Tim Seifert (Gold)

Adelaide Strikers - Hassan Ali (Gold)

Round 4: