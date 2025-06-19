West Indies star all-rounder set to undergo surgery

West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews (center) celebrates a wicket with teammates during the second T20I against India in Mumbai on December 17, 2024. — BCCI

MELBOURNE: West Indies women’s cricket team star all-rounder Hayley Matthews on Thursday ruled out of the entire Women’s Big Bash League season as she has decided to undergo shoulder surgery, dealing a blow to the Melbourne Renegades.

Matthews, who has been a key player for the Renegades, has recently sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during the first ODI against England.

The injury has forced her to miss the final two matches of that series, although she has continued to play through the discomfort during the home series against South Africa.

She has also participated in the T20Is and is set to play in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) for the Barbados Royals in September.

After fulfilling her commitments in the WCPL, Matthews has planned to undergo surgery while the Women’s ODI World Cup takes place — an event for which the West Indies women’s team has not qualified.

As a result, the 27-year-old has been sidelined for the remainder of 2025, ruling her out of the WBBL entirely.

Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten has expressed disappointment at the news but has praised Matthews’ contributions to the club.

“We are clearly disappointed Hayley won’t be with us this season. She has been a standout performer and a tremendous leader for the Renegades, and her professionalism has inspired everyone around her. There’s a strong bond between Hayley and the club, and we know she’ll be back with us in the future,” he said.

Matthews has played a pivotal role in helping the Renegades claim their maiden WBBL title last season.

She has finished as the team’s highest run-scorer with 324 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 130, and has also been instrumental with the ball, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate under seven runs per over.

Her match-winning all-round performance in the final against Brisbane Heat — scoring 69 off 61 balls and taking 2 for 24 — has earned her the Player of the Match award.