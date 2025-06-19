Hampshire confirms signing of star Indian batter

Tilak Varma (left) and Sanju Samson bow to each other with their bats during the fourth T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on November 15, 2024. — AFP

Hampshire County Cricket Club on Thursday officially announced the signing of India’s young batter Tilak Varma for the upcoming county championship fixtures for just four matches.

The young left-hander will bolster Hampshire’s red-ball squad for the next four matches, beginning with an away clash against Essex at Chelmsford from June 22 to 25.

His home debut is set to follow shortly after, when Hampshire hosts Worcestershire from June 29 to July 2.

Tilak, who has represented India in four ODIs and 25 T20Is, rose to prominence through consistent performances for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

He boasts an impressive record in the shortest format, scoring 749 runs in 25 T20Is, including two consecutive centuries against South Africa in November 2024 and a memorable unbeaten 72 against England earlier this year.

Varma’s domestic and IPL performances have been equally impactful. Since joining Mumbai Indians in 2022, he has amassed nearly 1,500 runs in 54 matches, maintaining an average of 37.47 and a strike rate of 144.41.

Remarkably, as of June 2025, Varma holds the second-highest batting average in T20I cricket among men’s players globally — and the highest among ICC full-member nations — at 49.93.

He has played 18 first-class matches, scoring over 1,200 runs at an average of 50.16, including five centuries and four half-centuries.

He has also represented India A in the Duleep Trophy and featured in matches against the England Lions earlier this year.

Hampshire will hope that Varma’s addition provides a timely boost to their county championship campaign.

The club currently sits seventh in division one, aiming to build on last season’s impressive second-place finish — their best result since 2005.