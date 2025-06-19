Babar Azam leaves ongoing PCB skills development camp: here is why

Pakistan's opening batter Babar Azam during training session ahead of their Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai on February 21, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Wednesday left the ongoing skills development camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore after attending just two days of training.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had organised a comprehensive 20-day camp aimed at honing the skills of national cricketers, with a total of 47 players scheduled to participate in different phases.

According to the plan, 15 players were to undergo training in the first phase from June 16 to 21.

The second phase includes 16 players training from June 23 to 28, followed by another round from June 30 to July 5 after a brief break.

Babar Azam, who was part of the first phase, excused himself after two days of training and departed for an overseas engagement on Thursday.

Sources say the star batter had informed the camp management and the PCB in advance about his prior commitment abroad.

For the unversed, the Pakistan cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series outside the Future Tours Programme (FTP) in July.

According to sources, the preliminary schedule for Pakistan’s T20 tour of Bangladesh has been finalised, with the national team set to arrive in Dhaka on July 18 for a three-match T20I series.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has drafted the initial schedule and shared it with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The T20I series will begin on July 20, with the second and third matches scheduled for July 22 and 24, respectively.

All three matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh is not part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP). The series was agreed upon during discussions between senior officials of the PCB and BCB on the sidelines of the ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan.

After the conclusion of the T20I series against Bangladesh, the Pakistan team will depart for the West Indies, where they will face the Caribbean side in a three-match T20I series beginning on July 31 in the United States.

This will be followed by a One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies as well.