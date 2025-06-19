Manchester City thrash Wydad in FIFA Club World Cup campaign opener

Manchester City's Phil Foden in action against Wydad Casablanca in FIFA Club World Cup on June 18, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Manchester City began their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca here at the Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday.

The former Premier League champions got off to a dominant start, with Phil Foden scoring their first goal in just the second minute.

Foden pounced after Savinho's cross was parried by Wydad goalkeeper Mehdi Benabid, with the England midfielder striking a first-time effort into the net to hand City an early lead.

Wydad showed resilience after conceding the first goal, and during their response, forward Cassius Mailula almost levelled with an audacious lob from midfield in the 15th minute.

Mohamed Moufid then tried to upset the City and set a low cross along with Thembinkosi Lorch but the South African forward failed to get there in time.

City doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Foden passed a pinpoint corner to teammate Jeremy Doku, who converted into their second goal.

Despite the two teams' efforts to score, the scorecard remained intact until the final whistle, meaning the Premier League side had a triumphant start to their campaign.

Notably, Manchester City were without key players like Erling Haaland, Rodri, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones as part of manager Pep Guardiola's strategy to maintain their workload.

The City, however, suffered a significant setback late in the game when Rico Lewis was handed a red card in the 88th minute.

Manchester City will now travel to Atlanta for their second match against UAE Pro League's Al Ain, scheduled to be played on June 22.