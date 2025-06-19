Castellanos benched against Marlins due to 'inappropriate comment'

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos celebrates his grand slam home run in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park on Jun 15, 2025. — Reuters

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos was benched against the Miami Marlins for the first time in two years due to an 'inappropriate comment' he made to manager Rob Thomson on Monday.

Castellano's game streak ended at 236 as he last missed a game for the Phillies in September 2023.

Thomson said Castellanos made the inappropriate comment after being removed from Monday's game in the eighth inning and was replaced by Johan Rojas.

"One of the many things about Nick that I love is that he's very emotional," Thomson said.

"He loves to play, and he loves to play every inning of every game. I just thought last night he made an inappropriate comment after he came out, and so today, he's not going to play. And I'm going to leave it at that."

Castellanos acknowledged 'crossing the line' and affirmed his snub from the fixture was due to the punishment.

"I wasn't happy about it, spoke my mind," Castellanos said.

"He said that I crossed a line. So, my punishment is I'm not playing."

Miami Marlins defeated the visitors Philadelphia Phillies and ended their five-game winning streak with an 8-3 victory at the Loan Depot Park on Tuesday.

Miami Marlins will face the Philadelphia Phillies again on Thursday.