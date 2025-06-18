Pakistan qualify for AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup quarter-finals

Pakistan players in huddle during their AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup match against Philippines at the Isa bin Rashid Hall in Isa Town, Bahrain on June 17, 2025. — Asian Volleyball Confederation

KARACHI: Pakistan on Wednesday, stormed into the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup quarter-final following Chinese Taipei’s victory over the Philippines, held at Manama's Isa bin Rashid Hall.

The Philippines, who suffered a 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Pakistan on Tuesday, needed to win their remaining fixture against Chinese Taipei to stay alive in the 12-team tournament.

They, however, suffered a 3-1 defeat against Chinese Taipei and thus crashed out of the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup.

Consequently, both Pakistan and Chinese Taipei advanced into the quarter-finals and will face each other on Thursday to determine the leaders of Pool C.

For the unversed, the green shirts opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over the Philippines on Tuesday. The match scores were 25-18, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22.

Pakistan established early dominance, winning the first two sets comfortably before the Philippines responded in the third. The fourth set saw both teams trade points before Pakistan pulled away to secure the win.

For Pakistan, Murad Khan, Mussawar Khan and Afaq Khan were key players as they all earned 14 points each for the team.

Statistically, Pakistan held advantages in attack points (48-45) and blocks (14-13), while the Philippines edged service points (4-3). Pakistan converted 28 opponent errors into points compared to the Philippines' 15 points off Pakistani mistakes.

Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, and President PVF, Sohail Khawar Mir, congratulated the team on a victorious start.

"Today's victory is a testament to the team's hard work and dedication. We are proud of our boys and wish them continued success in the tournament," said Chairman Yaqoob.

President Mir echoed similar sentiments, saying, "This win is a great beginning to the campaign, and we expect the team to build on this momentum. Our best wishes are with the team, and we hope they will make the nation proud.”