Jaime Munguia tested positive for banned substance

An undated picture of former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia. — X/@jaimemunguia15

Former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia could face disciplinary action from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) as the fighter's B-sample came positive for exogenous testosterone, international media reported on Wednesday.

The victory over Bruno Surace on May 4 would be overturned to a no-contest and the fighter might face a suspension, following his positive A-test.

The team management maintained the former champion's innocence during the statement but confirmed that his test returned positive.

It further argued that the result was caused by contamination and assured that Munguia would work closely with experts and relevant authorities to reach full clarity as he remained committed to 'clean' competition.

"We want to reiterate that this outcome does not change our position: Jaime did not knowingly or intentionally ingest any banned substance," the team said.

"We remain steadfast in the belief that this result was caused by contamination, and we are continuing to take every possible step to identify the source.

"Jaime remains unwavering in his commitment to clean competition, and we will continue to work closely with experts and relevant authorities to reach full clarity."

After the initial test, Munguia said the results were surprising and formally requested his B-sample to be tested before expressing his openness to any future tests to prove himself as a 'clean' athlete.

"I have spent my entire career and life doing things the right way -- and this is no exception," Munguia said in a statement.

"I love boxing, and I am the first one who wants to clear everything up because boxing is my life. I can't wait to get back in the ring. We're going to prove that we never disrespected the sport, my opponents, or misled the fans."