Mohammad Amir among five Pakistan players set to feature in CPL 2025

Jamaica Tallawahs' Mohammad Amir celebrates taking a wicket during CPL 2023 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors in Basseterre on August 27, 2023. — CPL

Five Pakistan players are set to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, scheduled to commence on August 14.

The highly-anticipated players draft took place earlier today, which saw four out of the six teams acquiring Pakistan and Pakistan diaspora players, including former international Mohammad Amir.

Amir, who has participated in four CPL seasons, found a new home at the Trinbago Knight Riders, his fourth team in the league since 2021.

Mohammad Amir has thus far played 39 matches throughout four seasons and picked up 51 wickets at 18.09.

The left-arm pacer was joined by countryman Usman Tariq, who will be featuring in his first overseas league after enjoying success in two Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons in 2024 and 25.

Besides him, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will also be playing his first CPL season after being picked by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Fellow all-rounder Imad Wasim, another familiar Pakistan participant of the league, returned to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons after being released by the franchise ahead of the players draft.

Imad is the most experienced Pakistani player, having featured in seven editions and played 64 matches.

Last year’s runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, acquired the services of Pakistan-based spin all-rounder Hasan Khan, who has reportedly made a move to USA cricket.



For the unversed, the 13th edition of the CPL will take place from August 14 to September 21.



The format of the tournament will remain the same as in previous editions, with 30 league-stage matches featuring six teams.

This will be followed by four thrilling playoff games: the eliminator, two qualifiers, and the grand final.

St Lucia Kings, the defending champions, will face off against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

The Falcons will replace the Jamaica Tallawahs, who were dropped before the 2024 season.

