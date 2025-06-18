Bangladesh remain in control of first Test despite Sri Lanka’s fightback

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (right) and Litton Das run between the wickets during second day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on June 18, 2025. — BCB

GALLE: Home side Sri Lanka made a spirited comeback with the ball to reduce Bangladesh to 484/9 on the second day of the first Test here at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors, who resumed their first innings from 292/3 through centurions Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim, had an overall productive day with the bat as they added 192 runs to their total for the loss of six wickets.

But they significantly struggled to maintain their dominance with the bat after a two-hour rain interruption as the home side rattled through their middle and lower order through Milan Rathnayake.

The visitors were well positioned at 458/4 with Rahim and Litton Das set on the crease but the former’s dismissal in the 141st over, bowled by Asitha Fernando, sparked a major collapse which saw Bangladesh losing five wickets for 36 runs.

Rahim remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with a monumental 163 off 350 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries.

His overnight partner Shanto, who perished in the seventh over of the second day, remained a notable run-getter for Bangladesh, scoring 148 off 279 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and a six.

Following his dismissal, wicketkeeper batter Das provided ample support to Rahim amid their 149-run partnership for the fifth wicket with an anchoring 90 off 123 deliveries, featuring a dozen boundaries including a six.

For Sri Lanka, Fernando, Milan Rathnayake and Tharindu Rathnayake have picked up three wickets each thus far.

Tailenders Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana, both unbeaten on zero, will resume Bangladesh’s first innings from 484/9 on the third day.