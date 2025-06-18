Chris Woakes returns as England name playing XI for first India Test

England's Chris Woakes (right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite during second day of their third Test at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 27, 2024. —ECB

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday, unveiled the playing XI for their first Test of the five-match series against India, scheduled to commence on Friday at Headingley in Leeds.

The lineup marked the return of experienced bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, who last played a Test in December 2024 against New Zealand.

The 36-year-old missed England’s last two Tests due to an ankle injury before representing England Lions in a two-match series against India A.

Besides him, Brydon Carse also made his return to the side after overcoming a foot problem and will be playing his first Test against England, having previously played in New Zealand and Pakistan.

Commenting on his return, Carse shared that he was relishing the opportunity and shared that he felt confident in opening the bowling in their recent home ODI series against England.

The right-arm pacer further expressed his willingness to fulfil the role in Tests if given the opportunity.

"I'm relishing that opportunity, if that is what it is," Carse said. "I opened the bowling during the one-day series against West Indies, and felt comfortable and confident. If that opportunity awaits, it's something I'm looking forward to."

The duo replaced Sam Cook and Gus Atkinson, who were part of the England squad for their series against Zimbabwe.

In another notable selection decision, England favoured vice-captain Ollie Pope at number three over Jacob Bethell despite the former’s vulnerability at the top of the order.

England playing XI for first Test against India:



Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.