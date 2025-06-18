Tony Bellew backs Moses Itauma against Daniel Dubois

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois and Moses Itauma. — Instagram

Former English professional boxer Tony Bellew believes that Moses Itauma could beat IBF ruler Daniel Dubois after getting a little bit more experienced.

Dubois, who is in the early stages of his career at the age of 27, has defeated the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua.

The victory over Joshua was major for Dubois as it earned him the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title.

Meanwhile, Itauma has made his name in recent years, and holds an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

Bellew was asked in an interview, what might happen if Itauma and Dubois fight now, to which he replied.

“I just think [Itauma] is an exceptional fighter. Everything about him, his demeanour, his attitude, everything. He’s in his own time. He presses when he wants. He’s quality. I just think he’s very, very good. And then add to that, he’s a southpaw as well,” Bellew said.

“And I think within 18 months, he’ll be fighting for a world heavyweight title. There’s no fear. I just think, given a little bit more experience, I’d favour him to beat the next crop of heavyweights, the likes of Daniel Dubois,” he added.

For now, Unbeaten heavyweight fighter Itauma is lined up to face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia and the fight is reported to be held on August 16, while Dubois is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk in their upcoming rematch scheduled for July 19.