Pep Guardiola hints at uncertain future for Jack Grealish at Manchester City

PHILADELPHIA: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted at an uncertain future for Jack Grealish, suggesting the midfielder could benefit from a fresh start and should rediscover his passion for football.

Grealish was left out of the squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, and the club has reportedly allowed him to explore opportunities with other teams ahead of a potential summer departure from the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking on Wednesday, Guardiola said the decision for Grealish to remain behind was made mutually between the player and the club. He hinted that a move could help the England international reignite his love for the game.

"He had a conversation between him and the club and they decided it was best [to stay behind]," said Guardiola.

The City boss praised Grealish’s talent but acknowledged that the midfielder’s lack of game time last season was due to tactical decisions.

"Jack is an exceptional player. The only reason why he didn't play last season is of course my decisions. We decide that he has to play. The club was honest, he was honest."

Guardiola emphasised that Grealish still has a future at City if he can regain the form he showed during the club’s treble-winning season and his earlier career at Aston Villa.

"We decide the best is to stay [behind] and have a place that he can feel like he can come back to be the player like he was in the year of the treble or all his career in Aston Villa.

"The fact is in the last two seasons he didn't play much minutes. He has to come back to play and have the butterflies in his stomach that he can play every three days, every three days and show again the quality he has."