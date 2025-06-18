Dana White opens up about Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall situation

An undated image of Jon Jones (left) and Tom Aspinall. — Instagram

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White has claimed that the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall situation would be resolved within two weeks.

White has always been determined that the highly anticipated bout between Jones and Aspinall will happen, but now he seems to be changing his position while indicating that the case is to be closed by the start of the next month.

“I don’t know, we’ll see how this thing plays out over the next couple weeks. If we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on quickly. I said a couple of weeks. We’ll have answers in the next couple weeks,” White said.

Jones won the vacant heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round at UFC 285 in March 2023 and has only defended the belt once—against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024.

However, White believes that Jones is not the kind of fighter who ‘ducks’ opponents.

“Listen, Jon Jones has been an interesting human being to deal with since the day he got here. But I will say this about him, you would never hear me out talking about he’s the GOAT and he’s this and he’s that if Jon Jones didn’t want to fight people,” White said.

“Jon Jones has never ever said ‘I’m afraid to fight this guy’ or ‘I don’t like this fight for me’ or any of that stuff. Jon Jones has never turned down an opponent here or been afraid to fight anybody,” he added.