Mushfiqur Rahim breaks Younis Khan’s record in Test cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim (left) celebrates after scoring 150 runs during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 18, 2025 and Younis Khan celebrates after reaching his 10,000th run in Test matches, on day three of the first Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 23, 2017. - AFP

GALLE: Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim etched his name into the record books during the ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

Rahim scored his 12th Test century, becoming the oldest non-opener to achieve the feat in Test cricket.

He surpassed the previous record held by Pakistan legend Younis Khan, who scored a century against Sri Lanka in 2015 at the age of 37 years and 216 days.

Rahim also overtook Mohammad Ashraful to become the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in Tests on Sri Lankan soil.

The veteran batter played a gritty knock of 163 off 350 deliveries. With this effort, he also set a unique world record by becoming the player with the most international runs (15,502) without bowling a single delivery, surpassing former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, who had accumulated 15,461 runs across formats.

Most International Runs Without Bowling a Delivery:

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) – 15,502

Adam Gilchrist (Australia) – 15,461

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 12,654

Jos Buttler (England) – 11,881

Jonny Bairstow (England) – 11,581

It is pertinent to mention that Rahim, alongside Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das, contributed a combined 401 runs.

However, the game took a dramatic turn after a two-hour rain delay, as Sri Lanka mounted a fierce comeback late on day two.

Bangladesh finished the day on 484 for 9, having collapsed in the final session. Sri Lanka claimed five wickets for just 61 runs in 20.4 overs, halting the momentum gained through two massive partnerships — 264 runs between Shanto and Rahim, followed by 149 between Rahim and Litton.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed after scoring 148 off 279 deliveries, while Mushfiqur Rahim emerged as Bangladesh's top scorer in the opening Test with a brilliant 163 off 350 balls.

Litton Das was on course for a century but fell short, getting dismissed for 90. Following his departure, Bangladesh suffered a collapse with quick dismissals of Jaker Ali (8), Nayeem Hasan (11), and Taijul Islam (6).

Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana will resume batting on day three, with both yet to get off the mark.