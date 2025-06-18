Premier League 2025/26 fixtures unveiled

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Premier League on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: The Premier League has officially released the fixtures for the 2025/26 season, with a total of 380 matches scheduled across the campaign. The season will kick off on August 15 and conclude on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Reigning champions Liverpool will begin their title defence at Anfield against Bournemouth in the opening match of the season. Manchester City, aiming for a record-extending seventh Premier League title under manager Pep Guardiola, will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 16.

The league had earlier emphasised its commitment to player welfare, confirming that each team would be granted a minimum of 60 hours’ rest between fixtures during the congested festive period.

In other key opening fixtures, Leeds United will host Everton at Elland Road for the first Monday night clash of the season. Burnley, returning to the top flight, will face Europa League holders Tottenham Hotspur in London.

Speaking about the complex fixture planning process, Premier League fixture coordinator Glenn Thompson acknowledged the challenges involved.

"You can't satisfy everyone. It's a compromise across all clubs; you can't do anything to favour any one club.

"There are 2,036 matches across the Premier League and Football League over a nine-month period, and the ideal solution is to ensure that those matches can all be played when scheduled."

The 2025/26 season will span 33 weekends and include five midweek rounds, culminating in the final matchday on May 24.