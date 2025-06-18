Red Bull's Max Verstappen (Left) with third place Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli after the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 15, 2025. — Reuters

Marcedes Kimi Antonelli said he is inspired by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, describing him as "astonishing" after battling the Dutchman in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Antonelli secured third at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, becoming the third-youngest driver to earn a podium spot.

Antonelli started in fourth ending up in third, he endeavoured to take second from Verstappen but failed in the process finishing behind the four-time world champion.

Antonelli rated Verstappen as one of the best in the world and said he is someone who he gets ‘inspired’ by.

"Racing in F1 with the 19 other best drivers on the grid gives you a lot of motivation. Having the chance to race at your best and show what you're capable of is a great boost. Of course, seeing what Max has done over the years, especially in his rookie years, was quite astonishing,” Antonelli said.

"So definitely he's a model who I get inspired by. But at the end, racing against the best is a great chance. And having someone like George as a team-mate really helps you improve.

"It's also down to George this result because he has helped me during this first part of the season to develop and push myself even further."

For the Unversed, the Canadian Grand Prix title was clinched by Great Britain's George Russell from pole position on Sunday.

Piastri leads the F1 Championship driver’s table with 198 points, Norris is second (176) Verstappen, who finished second, is in third position overall (155), while Russell is fourth (136). Fourteen of 24 races remain on the 2025 circuit.