New Zealand rally to defeat Pakistan in FIH Nations Cup thriller

KUALA LUMPUR: Scott Cosslett’s brilliant hat-trick led New Zealand to a remarkable 4-3 comeback victory over Pakistan in their Pool B clash at the FIH Nations Cup at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan dominated the opening quarter, racing to a 3-1 lead by the end of the first 15 minutes.

Although New Zealand struck first through Nic Woods in the sixth minute, Pakistan responded swiftly with two goals in the 13th and 14th minutes, both netted by Abdul Rehman.

Rana Waheed Ashraf then extended the lead with a third goal in the 28th minute, putting the Green Shirts firmly in control.

However, New Zealand mounted a strong comeback in the second half. Scott Cosslett emerged as the game-changer, scoring twice in the third quarter—in the 43rd and 45th minutes—to draw level.

He completed his hat-trick in the 52nd minute via a penalty corner, sealing a dramatic turnaround and handing the Kiwis a decisive 4-3 lead.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s opening match of the tournament, against Malaysia, ended in a 3-3 draw, despite Pakistan taking the lead twice during the game.

Ahmed Nadeem and Abdul Rehman gave Pakistan an early edge with two quick goals in the first quarter, allowing them to enter the final quarter with a solid 2-0 lead.

However, Malaysia responded strongly in the fourth quarter, scoring twice in quick succession through Fitri Saari and Syed Cholan to level the score.

Pakistan briefly regained the lead when Rana Waheed Ashraf found the net, but Malaysia equalized just two minutes later as Cholan struck again, scoring his second goal of the match to make it 3-3.

In their second outing, the Men in Green edged past Japan 3-2 in a thrilling encounter, mounting a comeback after trailing 2-1 to clinch a hard-fought victory.

For the unversed, the loss is a significant setback to Pakistan’s semi-final hopes, which now hinge on the outcome of the Malaysia vs. Japan match.

A defeat for Malaysia could still see Pakistan advance to the final four.

Meanwhile, France and Korea have already confirmed their semi-final berths from Pool A.