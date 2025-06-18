Rafael Devers opens up about his position at Giants

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers shown in the dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Cumberland on June 1, 2025. — Reuters

Rafael Devers on Tuesday said he will play according to the team's requirements following his trade from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old Devers had 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 73 games and was hitting .272 this season.

However, his relationship with the team management was not smooth, first, he refused to move to designated hitter after the Red Sox signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman in the offseason, then declined to play first base following the season-ending injury to Triston Casas on May 2.

"Third base is my position. It's what I've played. I don't know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear, kind of what my desires were, and whatever happens from here, I don't know," Devers said in February.

However, now after joining the Giants, Devers made it clear that he will play wherever the team wants him to play.

"I'm here to play wherever they want me to play," Devers said on Tuesday.

Devers was reluctantly moved to the designated hitter position, for the Red Sox. However, when first baseman Triston Casas got injured, Devers became a viable solution to take over. But that plan did not go as expected.

"They had the conversation with me. I don't think, for me personally, it's the best decision after they asked me to play a different position,” Devers said in May.

“And I only had two months playing this position to all of a sudden have me try to play another position. So, from my end, it doesn't seem like a good decision.

"I know I'm a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can't expect me to play every single position out there. In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove and I wasn't going to play any other position but DH."

With the Giants already having Matt Chapman in Gold Glove third baseman position, there were questions about Devers's job. He stated he would start taking grounders at first base to play there and be the DH in San Francisco.