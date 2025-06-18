WATCH: South Africa receive hero’s welcome after WTC triumph

Captain of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, Temba Bavuma (C) holds the Mace as South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (R) claps his hands upon arriving with the rest of the team at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on June 18, 2025 after winning the International Cricket Council ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s. - AFP

JOHANNESBURG: The South African cricket team received a hero’s welcome at Johannesburg’s main airport on Wednesday following their historic triumph in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Thousands of ecstatic fans gathered to celebrate the Proteas' emphatic five-wicket victory over Australia at Lord’s, which ended the nation's 27-year wait for a major ICC title.

The win marked South Africa’s first global trophy since lifting the 1998 ICC Knockout Trophy, now known as the Champions Trophy.

Skipper Temba Bavuma and head coach Shukri Conrad were the first to appear, proudly holding the WTC Mace as cheers rang through the terminal.

Players were greeted with bouquets, handshakes, hugs, and autograph requests in a festive scene filled with national pride.

In the final, Aiden Markram bounced back from a first-innings duck to score a brilliant 136 in the second innings, laying the foundation for South Africa’s historic win.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, taking nine wickets across both innings to play a decisive role in the victory.

Supporters expressed deep emotion at the homecoming. One fan, 35-year-old accountant Brian Gabela, shared, “I had to be here. These boys have faced so many setbacks over the years. I was nervous after we trailed by 74 runs, but Markram’s knock changed everything. Now we are world champions.”

South Africa’s next challenge will begin on June 28, when they take on Zimbabwe in the first of two Test matches in Bulawayo. While Bavuma will lead the side, key players Markram and Rabada will be rested.

The squad features five uncapped players, including promising Titans duo Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Lesego Senokwane. Pretorius impressed in the recent domestic four-day competition with three centuries and an average of 72.66.

Senokwane also stood out, amassing 559 runs including two hundreds. Both recently made their debuts for South Africa A against West Indies A.

Following the Test series, South Africa will compete in a seven-match T20 tournament in Harare, facing Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

South Africa Test Squad:

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf