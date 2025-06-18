Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton has right calf strain: report

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts after shooting a three point basket against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 27, 2025. — Reuters

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has suffered a strained right calf during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Oklahoma City Thunder and will undergo an MRI, international media reported on Tuesday.

The Pacers are down 3-2 to the Thunder in the best-of-seven NBA Finals, with Game 6 scheduled on Thursday in Indianapolis.

According to the report, Haliburton appeared to be in pain during the first quarter but played through it on Monday night, when host Oklahoma City won 120-109. He missed all six of his field-goal attempts while ending up with four points, seven rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes.

Haliburton admitted that he was not great in the match but he wanted to help his team in any way he could.

"It's the Finals. I've worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete, help my teammates any way I can,” Haliburton said after the game.

"I was not great tonight by any means, but it's not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play," he added.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle also confirmed that Halliburton is not 100 per cent fit.

"He's not 100 percent. It's pretty clear. But I don't think he's going to miss the next game,” Carlisle said.

"We were concerned at halftime. He insisted on playing. I thought he made a lot of really good things happen in the second half. But he's not 100 percent. There's a lot of guys in this series that aren't."

Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 9.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21 postseason games. He averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 73 regular-season games.