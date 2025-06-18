Nasir Iqbal reaches quarterfinals, Noor Zaman exits Asian Squash Championship

Pakistan Squash star Nasir Iqbal after winning the Asian Individual Squash Championship quarterfinals against Hong Kong’s Lai Cheuk Nam on June 18, 2025. - Pakistan Squash Federation

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Individual Squash Championship after a hard-fought victory over Hong Kong’s Lai Cheuk Nam in the Round of 16.

However, compatriot Noor Zaman exited the tournament following a narrow defeat in his pre-quarterfinal match.

Iqbal delivered a composed and aggressive performance to overcome Lai in four games. He started strong with an 11-7 win in the first game but faltered in the second, losing 2-11.

Demonstrating resilience, Iqbal bounced back to claim the next two games 11-5 and 11-8, securing a 3-1 victory. His ability to recover after the second-game setback proved crucial in clinching the match.

He will now face Hong Kong’s Henry Leung in what promises to be a challenging quarterfinal encounter.

In contrast, Noor Zaman, the reigning World Under-23 champion, was eliminated in a five-game thriller against Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah.

Struggling with a back spasm, Zaman lost the first two games 3-11, 3-11. He rallied impressively to win the third game 11-3 and edged the fourth 12-10, forcing a decider.

However, Chuah regained control in the final game, dominating 11-2 to seal the match and end Zaman’s run.

The Asian Individual Squash Championship, which features top talent from across the continent, continues with quarterfinal action on Thursday.

Nasir Iqbal remains Pakistan’s sole hope in the tournament, carrying the nation's expectations into the final stages.

Following the singles competition, both players will shift their focus to the Asian Team Squash Championships, also set to take place in Kuching from June 23 to 26.

Pakistan has been drawn in Group B, alongside the Philippines, Singapore, and South Korea. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.