Manchester City names Bernardo Silva as new captain after Kevin De Bruyne exit

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their second goal at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 20, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Bernardo Silva has been chosen as the new captain of Manchester City by Pep Guardiola after Kevin De Bruyne's exit.

It is unusual that Guardiola has directly appointed Silva as the club’s captain because as usual, he lets players and staff vote on who should be the captain.

Silva has been made captain after he confirmed that he will stay at the club for the 2025-26 season.

The 30-year-old’s future at City has been a subject of speculation as his contract is to expire in June 2026. Silva stated that he is going to stay at City this year and it is not the time to talk about the future.

"I know what I'm going to do, but it's not the time to talk about that. I'm very focused on my season. I'm very focused on performing well for Man City. When the time is due I will talk about it,” Silva said.

"I have one year on my contract so obviously I can leave next season. I've had options in the past and this year, like last year, and this year my option is to stay at Man City," he added.

Kyle Walker was made City’s captain last year and Guardiola has admitted that he took the unusual step of picking the leader this season.

Walker, who left to join Milan on loan in January has been left out of City's squad for the Club World Cup.

Guardiola said that for the first time in his managerial career he decided to choose the captain himself.

"I'm the manager this season, for the first time in my career, I decided who would be my captain," Guardiola said.

"I didn't like what happened last season. I decided this season.

"Sometimes I want to be the boss and this season I decided to do it, so I chose the four captains and at the end of this World Cup, maybe we will choose one or two more."