ICC unveils complete fixture for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced that England will host the 10th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in June and July 2026.

The full fixture list for the much-anticipated tournament has been released, with hosts England set to kick off the campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on 12 June 2026.

This edition is set to be the biggest Women’s T20 World Cup yet, featuring 12 teams — the highest number in the tournament’s history — all competing for the coveted title.

Alongside the fixtures, the ICC also revealed the group-stage line-ups.

Group A comprises defending champions Australia, 2024 runners-up South Africa, subcontinental rivals India and Pakistan, along with two teams that will qualify through the Global Qualifier.

Group B includes hosts England, 2020 champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, former champions West Indies, and two additional teams from the Global Qualifier.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for 30 June and 2 July at The Oval. The tournament will culminate in a grand final at the iconic Lord’s on 5 July.

Spanning 24 days, the tournament will feature 33 matches across seven historic venues: Edgbaston, The Oval, Old Trafford, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl, Bristol County Ground, and Lord’s.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt expressed her excitement about playing a major tournament at home.

“World Cups are always special, but this one already feels different – it has the potential to be truly game-changing,” she said.

“It’s going to be a huge moment for our sport and a brilliant opportunity to inspire young people and captivate fans across the country. Playing on home soil, for the biggest prize, against the best players in the world – it’s going to be unmissable. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

“The tournament will not only give fans across the nation a chance to see world-class cricketers in action but also inspire countless women and girls to get involved with cricket.”

Tournament Director Beth Barrett-Wild also highlighted the significance of the event beyond the cricket field:

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to transform a month of sporting excellence into a movement that will rewrite the narrative about women’s cricket,” she said.

“At iconic venues across the country, we’ll see incredible, world-class athletes battling it out in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, who, with every ball bowled and run scored, will be contributing to lasting change.

It’s our opportunity to give women’s cricket — and women’s sport — the stage it truly deserves.”