MLB: Austin Riley shines with sacrifice fly as Braves edge Mets

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (Centre) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies in a match against the New York Mets at Truist Park in Atlanta on June 17, 2025. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Austin Riley's long sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the visiting New York Mets in a Major League Baseball (MLB) match here at Truist Park on Tuesday.

Atlanta improved to 6-2 in extra-inning games; New York is 4-4. The Mets have lost four in a row.

The Mets were 4-1 after five innings, but the Braves rallied to tie the game in the eighth on Marcell Ozuna's two-out, bases-loaded double against reliever Reed Garrett.

Luke Williams started the bottom of the 10th as an automatic second. A wild pitch from Huascar Brazobán (3-2) helped him reach the third when catcher Francisco Alvarez made an ill-advised throw to second with Williams hung up between bases. Brazobán walked Matt Olson putting another runner on the base, then Riley hit a flyball allowing Williams to score easily.

New York's David Peterson pitched for seven strong innings but was lifted after allowing the first two batters to reach in the eighth. He permitted three runs on five hits, and three walks and struck out three.

Braves’ Spencer Schwellenbach pitched seven innings permitting four runs on six hits, and two walks while striking out eight.

Juan Soto hit a 412-foot solo homer in the first inning, which was his 14th of the season. It was his 20th career homer against the Braves, the most he has struck against any opponent.

New York scored one run in the first and two in the second inning. Jeff McNeil led off with a single -- extending his on-base streak to 19 games -- and Alvarez walked. Both scored when Tyrone Taylor placed a two-out double into right field that eluded the diving effort of Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Braves cut the deficit to 3-1 in the third when Olson singled home Acuna.

New York scored a run in the fifth to gain a three-run lead again when Taylor hit a homer.