West Indies legends unleash power-packed squad for WCL 2025

Chris Gayle of Team Rugby bowls during the T20 Black Clash at Hagley Oval on January 18, 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand. - AFP

The West Indies Legends have released their power-packed squad for the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, and it’s a thrilling blend of explosive talent, veteran presence, and Caribbean flair.

Topping the marquee are legendary names like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo, alongside seasoned stars Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Sulieman Benn.

The batting department boasts formidable firepower with Gayle, Pollard, Dwayne Smith, and Lendl Simmons ready to unleash havoc.

On the bowling front, speedsters Fidel Edwards, Shannon Gabriel, and Sheldon Cottrell bring intensity and experience to the pace attack.

The spin unit is equally potent, featuring Ashley Nurse, Nikita Miller, Dave Mohammad, and Sulieman Benn—all capable of turning games in their favor.

Adding composure and control to the lineup is the dependable Chanderpaul, whose presence strengthens the middle order.

Also included in the squad are Chadwick Walton, William Perkins, and Tharindu Rathnayake, who add balance and depth to an already star-studded team.

The second edition of the WCL will take place from July 18 to August 2, with matches scheduled across four iconic English venues: Edgbaston (Birmingham), County Ground (Northampton), Grace Road (Leicester), and Headingley (Leeds).

The tournament will feature six teams—India Champions, Pakistan Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, England Champions, and the West Indies Champions—competing in a round-robin format.

The top four teams will qualify for the knockout stage.

West Indies legends squad for WCL season 2:

Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kieron Pollard, William Perkins, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Shannon Gabriel, Dave Mohammed, Nikita Millar, Chadwick Walton, Ashley Nurse, Suleman Benn.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

League Stage

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions

July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions

July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions

July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage