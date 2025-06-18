Alastair Cook urges England to back THIS batter at number three against India

Alastair Cook during day one of the First Rothesay Test match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on August 21, 20234. - AFP

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook on Wednesday urged the England selectors to stick with Ollie Pope at the number three batting position for the highly anticipated five-Test series against India, which begins on June 20.

Cook believed Pope earned the right to hold onto the crucial spot despite recent competition for places in the batting order.

Sharing his thoughts on a British YouTube podcast alongside Michael Vaughan, David Lloyd and Phil Tufnell, Cook explained why he felt Pope deserved the position more than any alternatives.

“When I left New Zealand I thought they'd go with Jacob Bethell but if he isn't leaving the IPL to come and play a Test match, for whatever reason that is, that's the way the cards have fallen,” Cook said.

“Whether it's Bethell's fault or not, if he was that desperate to play I would have said he would have come out and played, then he'd have guaranteed his England selection.”

Cook was clear that missing the Zimbabwe Tests to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cost Bethell the chance to cement the role and Pope should benefit from that decision.

Cook said the vice-captain must prove himself against a top-class Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

“Will Pope play at number three? He's in possession at the minute and we'll find out if he's good enough against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah,” Cook added.

Cook reiterated his long-held concern about Pope’s vulnerability early in his innings.

“The issue I have always said about Pope, and I don't think this changes, is his first 20 balls. Tuffers is more likely to get through his first 20 balls,” he added.

Cook acknowledged that the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would inevitably bring changes to the visitors’ top order for the series opener in Leeds.

“One thing we know of India is that they're going to be so talented,” Cook noted.

“They could pick 18 batsmen of almost the same quality and it'd be really interesting to see whether that talent — without those two there — now flies.

"I can actually express myself, we can bat how we want to bat. Obviously, if you go into a batters’ meeting and Kohli is like, this is what we should do. They all might have to nod.

"Now they might go, actually we are younger, we want to take on England a bit more, we want to be more aggressive, this is what suits us,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

England squad for the first Test against India:

Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.