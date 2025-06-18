Former England spinner calls India series perfect warm-up for Ashes

England captain Ben Stokes (centre) celebrates a wicket with his teammates on the fourth day of the fifth Test against India at Birmingham on July 4, 2022. — AFP

Former England spinner Graeme Swann has described the upcoming five-Test series against India, which starts on June 20, as an ideal preparation for England ahead of the Ashes.

Speaking to international media ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Swann expressed confidence that England would dominate India on home soil this time around.

“It’s got to be the perfect warm-up for the Ashes, to be honest. India is a huge series. The last two or three times we have gone to India, we have been thoroughly outplayed. So, in our own backyard, on our home turf, we need to beat India. We need to play well,” Swann said.

He acknowledged that the series would be a valuable test for England’s relatively inexperienced bowling attack, allowing them to find form and confidence before facing Australia.

Swann also pointed out India’s challenges, noting the absence of key players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He believed England must grab this opportunity to exploit home conditions and aim for a dominant result.

“They are not going to have Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma — they are absolute superstars with the bat. Yes, they have other great players coming in, but we have got bowlers who exploit our conditions well and bowl really well,” he explained.

Swann predicted a convincing win for England, hoping it would build crucial momentum heading into the Ashes later this year.

“I think England must look to win this series, and they should look to win it convincingly as well. I would take 4-1, but 3-2 at a push. I really hope we do well and carry that confidence into the Ashes,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, England wrapped up their 2023–25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in fifth place, with 11 wins in 22 matches.

They last won the Ashes at home with a 3-2 victory in 2015 and have not won a single Test match in Australia since 2011.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.