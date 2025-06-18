No Pakistani player in Rashid Latif’s WTC 2023–25 best XI

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif. — Geo News/Screengrab

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has unveiled his ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 Team of the Tournament ahead of the official announcement, with no Pakistani player making the cut.

Sharing his XI on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Latif named South Africa’s trophy-winning skipper Temba Bavuma as captain, while compatriot Kyle Verreynne was chosen as the wicketkeeper.

For the opening pair, Latif selected India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Australia’s Usman Khawaja. Jaiswal topped the run charts for India in the WTC cycle, scoring 1,798 runs at an average of 52.88, including four centuries.

Khawaja led Australia’s batting with 1,428 runs at 39.66, with two hundreds.

WTC 23-25

Team of Tournament

Vashasvi Jaiswal

Usman Khawaja

Joe Root

Temba Bavuma Captain

Harry Brook

Kamindu Mendis

Kyle Verreynne WK

Nathan Lyon

Matt Henry

KG Rabada

Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/WGuxwN0YC8 — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) June 18, 2025





England’s Joe Root, the highest run-scorer of the WTC 2023–25 cycle, was slotted at number three. Root amassed a staggering 1,968 runs at an average of 54.66, including seven centuries.

The middle order features South African captain Bavuma—who ended his nation's 26-year ICC title drought—alongside England’s Harry Brook and Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis. Brook contributed 1,463 runs during the cycle, while Mendis impressed with 1,123 runs at an average of 62.38.

Latif’s bowling attack is a blend of spin and pace. Australia’s veteran spinner Nathan Lyon secured his spot with 66 wickets in the cycle.

He is joined by New Zealand’s Matt Henry, who took 48 wickets, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada—who claimed nine crucial scalps in the final—and India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah played a key role in India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign, taking 32 wickets and earning Player of the Series honors.

He finished second on the WTC wicket-takers list with 77 wickets, behind Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, who claimed 80 wickets in 18 matches.

South Africa’s historic WTC title win came on Saturday, as they successfully chased a 282-run target against Australia in the final at Lord’s.

Bavuma and opener Aiden Markram anchored the innings, while the bowlers dismantled the Australian batting lineup to seal a memorable triumph—South Africa’s first ICC tournament win since the 1998 Champions Trophy, then known as the Wills International Cup.

Despite gaining a 74-run first-innings lead, Australia collapsed in the second innings. While Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey offered brief resistance, they couldn’t prevent the Proteas from scripting history.

Rashid Latif’s ICC WTC 2023–25 Team of the Tournament:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Usman Khawaja, Joe Root, Temba Bavuma (captain), Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Nathan Lyon, Matt Henry, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah.