WATCH: Maxwell’s record-breaking century powers Freedom to huge MLC win

Washington Freedom’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century against Los Angeles Knight Riders in Oakland on June 18, 2025. — MLC

OAKLAND: Glenn Maxwell scripted Major League Cricket (MLC) history with a blistering unbeaten century from the number six position, leading Washington Freedom to a commanding 113-run victory over Los Angeles Knight Riders on Tuesday.

Maxwell hammered an unbeaten 106 off just 49 deliveries, becoming the first-ever number six batter to score a century in MLC.

His knock, studded with 13 towering sixes and two boundaries, turned a shaky start into an imposing total of 208/5 in 20 overs.

Maxwell’s eighth T20 hundred also places him alongside Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Michael Klinger, David Warner and Jos Buttler with the joint fourth-highest number of centuries in T20 cricket.

By launching his 13th six, Maxwell equalled Nicholas Pooran’s record for the second-most sixes in a single MLC innings — behind only Finn Allen’s astonishing 19 in this season’s opener.

After opting to bat first, Freedom were reeling at 68 for four when Maxwell arrived at the crease.

Supported by Mark Chapman 17 off 21 and Obus Pienaar 14 not out off 15, Maxwell’s fireworks propelled Freedom to pile up 124 runs in the last ten overs alone.

In reply, the Knight Riders crumbled under relentless pressure from Freedom’s bowlers.

Their top three — Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, and Unmukt Chand — were all dismissed for ducks, marking only the fourth instance in franchise T20 history where the top three failed to score.

Mitchell Owen, who earlier blasted an 11-ball 32, compounded LAKR’s troubles with three wickets in the chase, while Jack Edwards also claimed three scalps, removing Chand, Rovman Powell and captain Jason Holder 23.

Saurabh Netravalkar wrapped up the innings with figures of 2/6 in 3.3 overs, bowling out LAKR for just 95 in the 17th over.

With their second win in three matches, Washington Freedom climbed to third place on the MLC 2025 points table.