Veteran England fast bowler vows to fill Anderson, Broad void in India Test series

LEEDS: England’s seasoned fast bowler Chris Woakes has vowed to deliver his best in the upcoming five-Test series against India, expressing his commitment to help cover the gap left by legendary pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Speaking on a British media podcast, Woakes said it felt rewarding to make a big impact when the team needed him most.

“There are sliding doors moments in sport, even more so in Test cricket. A lot had probably written us off. It was great to have such an impact on such a big series when the team needed it the most,” he said.

While many describe him as England’s ‘attack leader’ in Anderson’s absence, Woakes preferred to downplay that label.

“I'm not a massive fan of 'attack leader' chat. An opener faces the first ball, but we don't say they are the leader of the batting,” he said.

Woakes embraced his position as the senior bowler, a role that became his after Anderson retired last summer.

“When a team is winning without you, your first thought is how hard it will be to get back in,” Woakes admitted.

“I was just worried my red-ball stuff was done and if I could get back to the level that was needed to play Test cricket. To stay on the field, to slam your leg down for 25 overs a day. Thankfully, since then it's been pretty good.”

With 1,970 runs and 181 wickets to his name, Woakes has been close to becoming only the sixth Englishman to achieve the 2,000 runs and 200 wickets double in Test cricket, a feat he would likely have reached faster than most, except Ian Botham.

“At some points I might have been, but it's never really bothered me,” he said.

“I don't see myself as one of the greats. You know what you are. I don't put myself in the bracket of Broady and Jimmy, or Glenn McGrath or Curtly Ambrose.

"I believe I've got the best out of my ability. I've worked my nuts off to get there. At the end of the day, if I'm being picked, it's clear I'm good enough to play for England. As long as I'm contributing, that's all that really matters.”

Woakes also highlighted the importance of maintaining balance and enjoying the game under the leadership of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

“You can't live at that level of intensity and scrutiny, with a ruthless and rigid structure. It took them to breaking point. When you get to the top of the mountain, it's about staying there. That's the hardest point,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

England squad for the first Test against India:

Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.