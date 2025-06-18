Arshad Nadeem sets sights on World championship glory after Asian title

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem speaks to Geo News during a training session at Lahore on June 18, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist and star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Wednesday declared the upcoming World Athletics championship as his next big goal, pledging to once again make the nation proud after his recent triumph at the Asian Athletics championship.

Speaking to Geo News during a training session at Punjab Stadium Lahore, Arshad shared his excitement over his recent achievements and his inclusion in Forbes’ prestigious Asia 30 under 30 list.

“Whenever Pakistan’s name shines because of me, it fills me with joy. I always strive to win more medals and bring more honour to my country,” said Arshad.

"I am happy to be included in Forbes 30 Under 30 — it’s a moment of pride for the whole nation. Please keep me in your prayers so I can keep winning for Pakistan.”

Arshad said preparations are in full swing for the upcoming competitions before the World Championship, which will be held in September.

“I have started training again and will participate in two to three events before the World Championship. We are also planning training sessions in England. I am working on overcoming the mistakes made during the Asian Athletics Championship to improve further,” he said.

Arshad’s recent gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championship marked a historic moment for Pakistan, ending a 50-year wait for the country to claim gold at the continental event.

His coach Salman Iqbal Butt outlined the road ahead highlighting a packed training and competition schedule designed to keep Arshad in peak form.

“Arshad’s training is ongoing in Lahore. We are submitting his entry for a meet in Switzerland and then planning a one-month training camp in England.

"He will also compete in the final Diamond League event of the season in Poland before heading to the World Championship in September. Our goal is to ensure Arshad is at his best for the biggest stage,” Butt concluded.

For the unversed, Arshad created history by winning the country’s first-ever individual Olympic gold medal on Monday earned another major accolade, a place on the Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ South Asia list for 2025.

The prestigious annual list by Forbes recognises the region’s most influential young leaders, innovators and changemakers.

Nadeem’s inclusion highlights not only his record-breaking athletic feats but also his rising cultural impact across South Asia.

The 28-year-old became the first Pakistani track-and-field athlete to receive this honour — a milestone for Pakistani athletics on the global stage.

Nadeem captured global attention last year when he shattered the Olympic javelin record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics.

The historic feat earned him Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medal and ended a medal drought of over three decades.

Forbes described his performance as a 'stunning show' and hailed him as a trailblazer for South Asian athletes.

He has clinched five gold medals in major competitions so far, cementing his place among the elite in the sport.

Nadeem joins an impressive list of international sporting figures on Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’, including Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown and Indian chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju.

Nadeem first shot to fame with his gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and he followed it up with a silver at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

He has won four golds, one silver and four bronze medals in various events so far, including the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, South Asian Games and Asian U20 Championships.

Now, he’s heading to England to train for the World Athletics Championships in September, the only big competition where he hasn’t struck gold yet.